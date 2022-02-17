Catholic World News

Thousands join campaign against anti-conversion laws in India

February 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “These anti-conversion laws, generally called freedom of religion laws, are attempts to intimidate the Christian community,” says Ram Puniyani, organizer of the National Solidarity Forum, which is campaigning against the laws.

