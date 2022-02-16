Catholic World News

+Addai II Giwargis, 74

February 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Since 1972, Mar Addai has led the Ancient Church of the East, a faction of the Assyrian Church of the East (CNEWA profile) that dates from 1968. The Assyrian Church of the East ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Council of Ephesus (431).

