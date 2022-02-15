Catholic World News

Federal court upholds South Carolina’s Blaine amendment

February 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has upheld the South Carolina Constitution’s Blaine amendment.



Bishop Robert Guglielmone of Charleston had filed suit against the amendment, which has prevented public funds, including Covid relief funds, from assisting Catholic institutions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!