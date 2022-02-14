Catholic World News

Pope: ‘Worrying’ news from Ukraine, ‘every effort’ is needed for peace

February 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed concern for Ukraine at the conclusion of his February 13 Angelus address. During the address, he reflected on Luke 6:20-23 (the Beatitudes), the Gospel reading of the day.

