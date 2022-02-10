Catholic World News

Catholic schools see boost in enrollment, but are still below pre-Covid levels

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Between 2020-21 and 2021-22, Catholic school enrollment in the US rose 3.7%, from 1,626,291 to 1,688,417. In 2019-20, enrollment was 1,737,297.

