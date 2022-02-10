Catholic World News

Indian bishops’ conference sees no religious element behind prelate’s arrest

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Samuel Irenios Kaattukallil and five priests were arrested in connection with illegal mining on diocesan land. The vice-president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India believes that the prelate is innocent and that anti-Catholicism had nothing to do with the arrests.

