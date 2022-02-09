Catholic World News

Bishop and five priests arrested in connection with illegal mining in Tamil Nadu

February 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The southern Indian state (map) is nearly 88% Hindu, 6% Christian, and 6% Muslim.



Bishop Samuel Irenios Kaattukallil has been arrested because of sand mining that allegedly took place illegally on diocesan land.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!