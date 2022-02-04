Catholic World News

‘Democracy will be consolidated with this year’s vote,’ Angolan bishops hope

February 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern African nation of 33.6 million (map) is 93% Christian (57% Catholic) and 5% ethnic religionist. In the first 17 years after its independence from Portugal, the nation was ruled by a Marxist-Leninist party.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!