Sostituto travels to United Arab Emirates, opens nunciature

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusual but not unprecedented action, the Sostituto—who coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia, and is typically not involved in foreign relations—has traveled to the United Arab Emirates to open a nunciature there.



Cardinal Pietro Parolin is the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and his Secretariat has three sections: the Section for General Affairs (led by Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Sostituto), the Section for Relations with States (led by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher), and the Section for Diplomatic Staff (led by Archbishop Jan Romeo Pawlowski).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

