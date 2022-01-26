Catholic World News

The Magi show Christians the stages of the journey towards unity, Pope says at closing of annual prayer week

January 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On the evening of January 25, Pope Francis celebrated Vespers at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside-the-Walls to conclude the 2022 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. The week’s theme was “We saw the star in the East, and we came to worship him,” a reference to the words of the Magi in St. Matthew’s Gospel (2:2).

