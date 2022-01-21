Catholic World News

Attack on Christian worshippers in Liberia leads to stampede, killing 29

January 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “The stampede erupted when a gang of thugs armed with knives attacked some of the hundreds attending the ceremony,” according to the report.



Liberia, a West African nation of 5.2 million (map), is 41% Christian, 40% ethnic religionist, and 16% Muslim.

