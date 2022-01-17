Catholic World News

Mass disrupted; two arrests in San Antonio

January 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Sunday Mass at St. Timothy church in San Antonio, Texas on January 17 was disrupted by a man wielding a gun. Police arrested the man, along with a companion.

