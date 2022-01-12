Catholic World News

More than 20% of Ireland’s priests and brothers have died in past 3 years

January 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 520 of Ireland’s priests and brothers died between January 2019 and September 2021, according to the report. 493 sisters died during the same time period.

