Bishop Schneider: Catholics in Kazakhstan are safe amid unrest

January 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Athanasius Schneider is the auxiliary bishop of the capital city of Kazakhstan, which has experienced significant unrest in recent days, as reported by AsiaNews.



The Central Asian nation of 19.2 million (map) is 71% Muslim and 25% Christian (24% Orthodox).

