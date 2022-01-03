Catholic World News

Alexandria Patriarchate expresses ‘deepest sorrow’ after 102 clergy transfer to Moscow Patriarchate

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: 102 clergy of the Patriarchate of Alexandria left their Patriarchate for the Moscow Patriarchate. Both patriarchates are among the 15 autocephalous Eastern Orthodox churches.

