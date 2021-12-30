Catholic World News
Montenegro’s deputy PM meets with Pope, invites him to visit nation
December 30, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast European nation of 600,000 (map) is 80% Christian (71% Eastern Orthodox) and 17% Muslim.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
