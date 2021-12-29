Catholic World News

In India, several acts of vandalism against churches during Christmas celebrations

December 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to the destruction of a statue of Christ the Redeemer in Ambala, there have been several other recent hostile acts against India’s Christians, including the vandalism of a church in Karnataka (map), the disruption of prayers at a church in Haryana (map), and the disruption of a Christmas celebration and vandalism of a church in Assam (map),.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!