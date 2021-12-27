Catholic World News

India: vandals destroy statue of Christ

December 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A statue of Jesus was destroyed at a Catholic church in Ambala, in India’s Haryana state, on Christmas day.



The statue at Holy Redeemer church was vandalized sometime after the church was closed in the evening because of a curfew imposed by authorities as a Covid-control measure. The damage was discovered the next morning.

