India: vandals destroy statue of Christ
December 27, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: A statue of Jesus was destroyed at a Catholic church in Ambala, in India’s Haryana state, on Christmas day.
The statue at Holy Redeemer church was vandalized sometime after the church was closed in the evening because of a curfew imposed by authorities as a Covid-control measure. The damage was discovered the next morning.
