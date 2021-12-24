Catholic World News

Responding to papal appeal, Poland’s bishops pledge assistance to migrants

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 22, Pope Francis appealed to European political leaders to join nations like Cyprus and Greece in assisting migrants.



“The Church in Poland supports the Pope’s appeal,” said Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, who leads the Polish Bishops’ Conference. “We are ready to help, in accordance with the existing legal possibilities and with the applicable state migration regulations, all those who express their will to come and settle in our country.”



“This implies receiving them and ensuring the necessary social support, as well as long-term help in their integration in our society (learning Polish and preparing to work in Poland),” he added.

