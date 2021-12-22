Catholic World News

Papal appeal for joint European political action for refugees and migrants

December 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Recalling his recent apostolic journey to Cyprus and Greece, Pope Francis said on December 22 that “only some European countries are bearing the majority of the consequences of the migratory phenomenon in the Mediterranean area, while in reality, it requires a shared responsibility, from which no country can exempt itself.”

