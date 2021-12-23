Catholic World News

Ethiopian bishop describes ongoing conflict as people’s ‘Way of the Cross’

December 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against a rebel coalition (the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces) in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.



“We are all in great tribulation, tension and sorrow with the numerous people who are in exodus, forced to leave their land and property to save their lives and that of their families,” said Bishop Lesanuchristos Matheos of Bahir Dar-Dessie.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!