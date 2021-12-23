Ethiopian bishop describes ongoing conflict as people’s ‘Way of the Cross’
December 23, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Ethiopian and Eritrean troops are fighting against a rebel coalition (the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces) in the Tigray War, which began in November 2020.
“We are all in great tribulation, tension and sorrow with the numerous people who are in exodus, forced to leave their land and property to save their lives and that of their families,” said Bishop Lesanuchristos Matheos of Bahir Dar-Dessie.
