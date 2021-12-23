Catholic World News

Indonesia bolsters security at churches, public venues for Christmas

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation (map), the world’s fourth most populous (267 million), has more Muslims than any other country. The nation is 80% Muslim and 12% Christian.

