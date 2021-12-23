Catholic World News

Man arrested after shooting outside Atlanta shrine

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The shooting took place during the daily ‘Morning Sandwich and Snack’ ministry at the Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “At the scene, a man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound.”

