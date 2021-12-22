Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader thanks Pope for support

December 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, thanked Pope Francis for his “constant active support and parental care for Ukrainian people.”



“Considering the dramatic situation in our country, I ask Your Holiness to continue to pray for peace for our long-suffering people,” he added, amid fears of a Russian invasion.

