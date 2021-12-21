Catholic World News

Chaldean Church launches a day of fasting and prayer for Iraq

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, has declared December 21 a day of prayer and fasting for the nation, for the intention of Iraq’s peace and stability, as well as the building of a “true democratic state.”

