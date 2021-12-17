Catholic World News

Argentina, Uruguay bishops fight push for euthanasia in their countries

December 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We as a Church always bet on the defense of life from its conception to natural death,” Cardinal Daniel Sturla of Montevideo, Uruguay, emphasized in his Christmas message, according to a local Spanish-language report.

