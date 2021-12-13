Catholic World News

Catholic health-care provides challenge federal ‘transgender’ mandate

December 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Becket Law

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic health-care providers and institutions have joined in a challenge to a new federal mandate that would require participation in gender-reassignment surgery.



The Beckett Fund is representing doctors, hospitals, clinics, and religious communities in opposing the Biden administration mandate—which has already been struck down by two federal courts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!