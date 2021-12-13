Catholic World News

At Vatican’s Peruvian Nativity scene, Pope Francis again warns against indifference

December 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Christmas tree, which came from Andalo, a village of 1,000 in Italy’s Trentino province, was illuminated on December 10 (1-minute video), along with the Nativity scene, which came from the Diocese of Huancavélica, Peru.

