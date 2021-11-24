Catholic World News

Christmas tree arrives in St. Peter’s Square

November 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 2021 Vatican Christmas tree hails from Andalo, a village of 1,000 in Italy’s Trentino province (map). The tree weighs eight tons and is 113 feet tall, the Vatican newspaper’s Italian edition reported.



Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, LC, the president of the Governorate of Vatican City State, will preside at a tree-lighting ceremony on December 10. The tree will remain lit until the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, the conclusion of the Christmas season.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

