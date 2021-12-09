Catholic World News

Supreme Court skeptical of Maine law barring state funds for religious schools

December 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 8, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Carson v. Makin. Last October, a federal appeals court upheld Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from private-school tuition reimbursement.

