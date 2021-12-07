Catholic World News

Upcoming SCOTUS case focuses on religious education, ‘sectarian exclusion’

December 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In this article, Russell Shaw examines Carson v. Makin, a Maine case that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on December 8. Last October, a federal appeals court upheld Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from tuition reimbursement.

