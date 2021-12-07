Catholic World News

2 German bishops question Church teaching on homosexual acts, transgenderism

December 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck of Essen and Bishop Heinrich Timmerevers of Dresden have contributed to a new book, “Catholic and Queer.”



Separately, Vatican News announced that Bishop Overbeck is providing weekly German-language commentary on the Sunday Gospel reading during the month of December.

