Catholic World News

Pope addresses Orthodox Synod in Cyprus

December 03, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Paul traversed Cyprus and went on to Rome,” Pope Francis reminded the bishops of the Orthodox Synod in Cyprus on December 3. “We are thus heirs of the same apostolic zeal.”



The Pontiff said that sharing the faith means “seeking ever greater fraternity and full unity.” He said that the bishops of the Catholic Church hope to explore that form of communion, through synodality.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!