Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of Archbishop of Paris, appoints administrator

December 02, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris. The 70-year-old prelate, who was appointed Archbishop of Paris in 2017, offered to resign following the publication of a report about his relationship with a woman.



The Pontiff appointed Archbishop Georges Pontier, 78, retired Archbishop of Marseille and former president of the French episcopal conference, as apostolic administrator.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!