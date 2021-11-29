Catholic World News

Archbishop of Paris offers resignation after report of improper relationship

November 29, 2021

Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michel Aupetit of Paris has offered to resign, after publication of a report about his relationship with a woman.



Although he shied away from the use of the word “resignation,” the archbishop said that he had written to Pope Francis, putting his future in the Pontiff’s hands. He acknowledged an improper relationship, dating back to 2012.



According to the daily Le Figaro, the archbishop had offered to step down when reports about that relationship first surfaced in 2012, while he was serving as an auxiliary bishop in Paris. He was named Bishop of Nanterre in 2014, then appointed Archbishop of Paris in 2017.

