Preach Christ with prayer and all available media, Pope tells Pauline Family

November 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Pauline Family on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the death of their founder, Blessed James Alberione.



The Pauline Family includes five religious congregations, one lay association, and four secular institutes.

