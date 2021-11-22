Catholic World News

‘Mothers and sisters’ of God’s beloved poor: Pope addresses Daughters of Charity via video

November 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul are holding a general assembly at their motherhouse on Rue du Bac in Paris. The assembly’s theme is “Ephata” (be opened), the word uttered by Christ during the healing of a man who was deaf and mute (Mark 7:34).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!