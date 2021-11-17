Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Refugees are ending up in a ‘desert of humanity’

November 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Astalli Center for refugees. Located in Rome, the center is run by the Jesuit Refugee Service.

