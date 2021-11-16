Catholic World News

Diocesan consolidations continue as Pope unites 2 Spanish dioceses

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has united two Spanish dioceses, the Diocese of Ciudad Rodrigo and the Diocese of Salamanca, in the person of their new bishop. Bishop José Luis Retana Gozalo, formerly Bishop of Plasencia, will concurrently govern both dioceses.



The Pontiff has similarly united or merged multiple Canadian dioceses, as well as two Alaskan dioceses.

