Catholic World News
Diocesan consolidations continue as Pope unites 2 Spanish dioceses
November 16, 2021
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has united two Spanish dioceses, the Diocese of Ciudad Rodrigo and the Diocese of Salamanca, in the person of their new bishop. Bishop José Luis Retana Gozalo, formerly Bishop of Plasencia, will concurrently govern both dioceses.
The Pontiff has similarly united or merged multiple Canadian dioceses, as well as two Alaskan dioceses.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!