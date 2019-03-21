Catholic World News

Cardinal Barbarin: ‘I have made mistakes, but not those I am accused of’

March 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon made his remarks in a 19-minute French television interview. Pope Francis declined to accept his resignation as he appeals his conviction for failing to report a priest’s sexual abuse of boy scouts.

