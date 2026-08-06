Catholic World News

Pope mourns Mozambique’s Cardinal Langa, recalls him as ‘distinguished shepherd’

August 06, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV sent a telegram of condolence to the apostolic administrator of Xai-Xai, Mozambique, following the death of Cardinal Júlio Duarte Langa (1927-2026), who governed the see from 1976 to 2004.

The Pontiff recalled Cardinal Langa, who ministered during the Mozambican Civil War (1977-1992), as a “distinguished shepherd.” The Pope explained:

Faithful to Jesus, Master and Lord, he learned from him the art of closeness in the shepherding of souls, devoting himself with simplicity, zeal and perseverance to the flock entrusted to him, without allowing himself to be discouraged by difficulties, instead seeing them as places in need of the Good News, especially when it was necessary to proclaim the Gospel of peace and reconciliation for a future of fraternity among all Mozambicans.

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