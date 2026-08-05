Catholic World News

Michigan bishop responds to local ICE actions

August 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Saginaw

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of Saginaw, Michigan, issued a statement in response to “recent ICE events” there, some of which “occurred within the shadow of the Chancery.”

“As Catholics, we believe that all persons are created in the image and likeness of God and therefore, have an inherent human dignity,” Bishop Robert Gruss said in a statement issued on August 1. “Every human person, migrant or otherwise, must be treated as such.”

Bishop Gruss added that “the deportation of people without cause, the detention of immigrants without meaningful legal representation, without access to family or a supportive community, and without basic human needs being met, and the forced separation of immigrant families and incarceration of children do not represent a just and civil society.”

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