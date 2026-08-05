Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper calls for ‘sustainability-focused strategies’ amid nuclear power plant shutdowns

August 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page article in its August 4 edition to the drought-related shutdowns of nuclear power plants in Hungary and Romania.

“Water is essential for energy production, such as in hydroelectric power plants or for cooling facilities, while energy is required to extract, treat, transport, and purify water before it reaches homes or agricultural fields,” staff journalist Valerio Palombaro wrote. “This interdependence, which extends to food, given that agriculture accounts for approximately 70% of freshwater withdrawals, highlights the growing need to adopt sustainability-focused strategies at both European and global levels.”

“Ensuring water, energy, and food security requires a systemic approach capable of integrating technological innovation, environmental protection, and social equity,” he concluded.

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