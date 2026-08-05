Catholic World News

Vatican official brings relics from St. Peter’s Basilica to home parish in Indonesia

August 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican official brought two relics from St. Peter’s Basilica to his home parish in East Flores, Indonesia, in the hope of making it a pilgrimage site.

Father Markus Solo Kewuta, S.V.D., an official of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, brought soil from St. Peter’s tomb and a stone fragment of the basilica’s holy door to St. Peter the Apostle Mission Station Church in the village of Lewouran. According to Vatican News, Father Kewuta is the first Indonesian priest to work in the Roman Curia.

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