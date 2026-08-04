Catholic World News

Report: Beijing pressured US Catholic organization to withdraw invitation to scholar

August 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Bitter Winter

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese government officials successfully pressured the US-China Catholic Association to disinvite its scheduled conference keynote speaker, according to Bitter Winter, an online magazine of religious liberty and human rights.

Bitter Winter reported that the disinvited keynote speaker was Fenggang Yang, the founding Director of the Center on Religion and the Global East at Purdue University.

The US-China Catholic Association, according to its website, was “founded in 1989 by concerned U.S. bishops, Maryknoll, the Jesuits, and representatives of other religious orders in order to promote mutual support and fraternal ties between the Church in China and the U.S. Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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