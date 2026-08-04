Catholic World News

US-Canadian ecumenical conference focuses on ‘visible justice’

August 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Canadian Council of Churches and the National Council of Churches of Christ of the USA organized a two-week training course, “Where now for visible justice?”, which began on August 3.

“Whether discussing climate, race, politics, economics, or solidarity with indigenous communities, the question of justice—and the church’s role in embodying it—will intersect with all theological and ecumenical reflections,” according to the organizers of the course, which is taking place in Detroit and Toronto.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is among the members of the Canadian Council of Churches; the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is not a member of the National Council of Churches.

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