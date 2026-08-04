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Cardinal Parolin travels to Guatemala to mark 90 years of diplomatic relations

August 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to Guatemala on August 1 to mark 90 years of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the Central American nation.

Cardinal Parolin met with the nation’s president and vice president and celebrated Mass at the cathedral of Guatemala City.

Guatemala, a nation of 18.5 million (map), is 97% Christian (65% Catholic).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue4 August
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. John Vianney, Priest

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Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. John Baptist Mary Vianney (1786-1859). He was born in Dardilly and died in Ars, France. Although his talents were limited and his education meager, he was ordained a priest in 1815. After three years at Ecully, he was appointed parish priest of Ars. Here he…

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