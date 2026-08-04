Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin travels to Guatemala to mark 90 years of diplomatic relations

August 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to Guatemala on August 1 to mark 90 years of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the Central American nation.

Cardinal Parolin met with the nation’s president and vice president and celebrated Mass at the cathedral of Guatemala City.

Guatemala, a nation of 18.5 million (map), is 97% Christian (65% Catholic).

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