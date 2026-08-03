Catholic World News

Priest brutally murdered in Nigeria

August 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Nigerian Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: A priest was brutally murdered in Ajaokuta, in Nigeria’s Kogi State.

The body of Father Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro was found by the side of a road with “severe machete cuts to the head,” a police spokesman said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!