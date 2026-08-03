Catholic World News

Priest brutally murdered in Nigeria

August 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Nigerian Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: A priest was brutally murdered in Ajaokuta, in Nigeria’s Kogi State.

The body of Father Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro was found by the side of a road with “severe machete cuts to the head,” a police spokesman said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Today the Roman Martyrology commemorates the Martyrs of the Spanish Civil War who were clergy, religious, and laypersons executed during the Spanish Civil War, in a period known as the Red Terror. It is estimated that in the course of the Red Terror 6,832 members of the Catholic clergy were…

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