Catholic World News

Pope recalls suffering of Albanian faithful under Communist regime

August 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: In a message to Cardinal Ernest Simoni, Pope Leo XIV recalled the sufferings of the Albanian faithful under the Communist regime there (1946-1991).

Cardinal Simoni, a prisoner of the regime from 1963 to 1981, returned to Spaç Prison, a site where he was interned, to celebrate Mass on July 31.

“No chain is strong enough to imprison a conscience enlightened by the Gospel; no night is so long that it can prevent the dawn the Lord prepares for His children; and no prison is deep enough to separate a person from the love of God,” Pope Leo wrote. “The blood of those who suffered and died among those mountains has watered that land, making it a silent witness to fidelity, courage and hope.”

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